Open Menu

At Least 2 Migrants Dead As Boat Sinks Off Tunisia's Coast

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 12, 2023 | 07:28 PM

At least 2 migrants dead as boat sinks off Tunisia's coast

At least two migrants died and five others went missing on Saturday when their boat sank off Tunisia's coast, according to local authorities

TUNISIA , (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2023 ) :At least two migrants died and five others went missing on Saturday when their boat sank off Tunisia's coast, according to local authorities.

The coast guard teams rescued 13 people from the sinking boat off the coast of Gabes city in Gulf of Gabes, said the Tunisian National Guard in a statement.

There were a total of 20 people on the boat.

A search is ongoing for the missing people.

Initial findings indicated that the two bodies belonged to a baby and a 20-year-old male, but details about the identities of the deceased were not provided.

Earlier this week, another boat carrying irregular migrants sunk off the coast of Tunisia's Sfax province, resulting in the death of 11 people.

Forty-four others are missing.

In late July, Tunisia's Interior Minister Kamel Feki stated that the number of bodies of irregular migrants recovered from the Mediterranean shores had reached 901 since the beginning of the year.

Of the bodies recovered, 36 were Tunisian citizens, 267 were foreign nationals, and the identities of the others remain unknown.

In the same period, 15,327 individuals had been rescued, he said.

Every year, thousands of irregular migrants come to Tunisia, which shares borders with Libya and Algeria, in the hopes of reaching Europe via the Mediterranean for a better life.

Related Topics

Europe Interior Minister Died Male Same Gabes Sfax Algeria Tunisia Libya July From

Recent Stories

FESCO invites applications for recruitment

FESCO invites applications for recruitment

3 minutes ago
 EU welcomes oil transfer from decaying ship in Red ..

EU welcomes oil transfer from decaying ship in Red Sea

3 minutes ago
 Football: Premier League results

Football: Premier League results

3 minutes ago
 HCC to organize National Flag hoisting ceremony on ..

HCC to organize National Flag hoisting ceremony on 14 August

3 minutes ago
 Six dead after migrant boat capsizes in English Ch ..

Six dead after migrant boat capsizes in English Channel

4 minutes ago
 Senior professors seek justice in Principals' post ..

Senior professors seek justice in Principals' postings

8 minutes ago
Aiwan-e-Sahafat finalized arrangements of indepen ..

Aiwan-e-Sahafat finalized arrangements of independence day

8 minutes ago
 Temperatures reach 50C in Iraq's capital Baghdad

Temperatures reach 50C in Iraq's capital Baghdad

8 minutes ago
 3,740 cops deployed for security on Youm-e-Azadi

3,740 cops deployed for security on Youm-e-Azadi

8 minutes ago
 Governor signs summary, Balochistan Assembly disso ..

Governor signs summary, Balochistan Assembly dissolved

6 minutes ago
 Pakistani youth has capacity to shape nation's des ..

Pakistani youth has capacity to shape nation's destiny: Naqvi

6 minutes ago
 England survive bruising Colombia test to reach Wo ..

England survive bruising Colombia test to reach World Cup semi-finals

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World