At Least 2 Officers Killed in Attack on Police Station in Southern Nigeria - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) At least two law enforcement officers have been killed and several others were injured during an attack on a police station in the Nigerian southern state of Enugu, media reported on Wednesday.

According to the Nigerian Vanguard newspaper, unidentified gunmen attacked Adani Police Station in the state's Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area at about 2.30 a.m. (01:30 GMT).

The media outlet added, citing local residents, that the armed men freed all the inmates in the station, after which they set it on fire.

According to witnesses, the attack lasted for more than two hours with occasional gunshots.