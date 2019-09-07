UrduPoint.com
At Least 2 Palestinians Killed, 23 Injured In Clashes With Israel On Gaza Border - Medics

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 07th September 2019 | 12:47 AM

At Least 2 Palestinians Killed, 23 Injured in Clashes With Israel on Gaza Border - Medics

At least two Palestinians were killed and another 23 were injured in clashes with Israeli troops on Friday on the Gaza Strip border, Ashraf Qidra, the spokesman for Gaza's Health Ministry, told Sputnik

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2019) At least two Palestinians were killed and another 23 were injured in clashes with Israeli troops on Friday on the Gaza Strip border, Ashraf Qidra, the spokesman for Gaza's Health Ministry, told Sputnik.

"As of 6:30 p.m. [15:30 GMT] today, two Palestinians were killed and 23 were injured in clashes with the Israel Defense Forces at the eastern borders of the enclave, 15 of them were wounded by live bullets," Qidra said.

The Gaza Strip has been the site of massive waves of protests known as the Great March of the Return for over a year.

Palestinian protesters continue regular clashes with Israeli troops on the border, while Israel accuses Gaza of ongoing shelling. The most violent protests take place on Fridays.

For decades, Israel has been in conflict with Palestinians, who have been seeking diplomatic recognition for their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which are partially occupied by Israel and the Gaza Strip.

