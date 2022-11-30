At Least 2 People Dead, 30 Considered Missing in Landslide Off Brazil Coast - Reports

At least two people died and 30 others are considered missing in a landslide off the coast of Brazil in the southern state of Parana, the G1 news portal reported on Wednesday, citing authorities

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2022) At least two people died and 30 others are considered missing in a landslide off the coast of Brazil in the southern state of Parana, the G1 news portal reported on Wednesday, citing authorities.

The exact number of people affected by the landslide in the city of Guaratuba is difficult to determine, the report said. The landslide carried away at least 16 vehicles with an unknown number of civilians trapped inside, according to the news portal.

Rescuers are using a thermal imaging camera to search for those missing. So far, no heat signals have been recorded, the report said.