At Least 2 People Dead in Military Aircraft Crash in Nigeria - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2022) A military aircraft of the Nigerian air force crashed in Nigeria's northern state of Kaduna, local media reported on Tuesday.

A Pakistani-made training aircraft Super Mushak was on a training mission with military personnel on board, Vanguard newspaper said, citing sources.

At least two pilots died after the plane crashed, according to Punch newspaper. The Nigerian air force refused to comment.