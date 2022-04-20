UrduPoint.com

At Least 2 People Dead In Military Aircraft Crash In Nigeria - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 20, 2022 | 01:50 AM

At Least 2 People Dead in Military Aircraft Crash in Nigeria - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2022) A military aircraft of the Nigerian air force crashed in Nigeria's northern state of Kaduna, local media reported on Tuesday.

A Pakistani-made training aircraft Super Mushak was on a training mission with military personnel on board, Vanguard newspaper said, citing sources.

At least two pilots died after the plane crashed, according to Punch newspaper. The Nigerian air force refused to comment.

Related Topics

Died Kaduna Nigeria Media

Recent Stories

Electoral reforms need of hour: Ahsan Iqbal

Electoral reforms need of hour: Ahsan Iqbal

1 hour ago
 Cabinet Division notifies federal cabinet members, ..

Cabinet Division notifies federal cabinet members, their portfolios

2 hours ago
 Only agenda of present govt to serve people: Hamza ..

Only agenda of present govt to serve people: Hamza Shehbaz

2 hours ago
 US Pledges $600Mln to Battle Environmental Threats ..

US Pledges $600Mln to Battle Environmental Threats Worldwide - Treasury Dept.

2 hours ago
 US Has Trouble Tracking Weapons Sent to Ukraine - ..

US Has Trouble Tracking Weapons Sent to Ukraine - Reports

2 hours ago
 Ahsan Iqbal reviews progress on PSDP projects

Ahsan Iqbal reviews progress on PSDP projects

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.