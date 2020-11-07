UrduPoint.com
At Least 2 People Died, 14 Got Injured In Blast In Southern Afghanistan - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sat 07th November 2020 | 02:11 PM

At Least 2 People Died, 14 Got Injured in Blast in Southern Afghanistan - Reports

At least two people died and 14 sustained injuries in an explosion in Afghanistan's southern province of Zabul, the TOLOnews broadcaster reported on Saturday, citing local officials

At least two people died and 14 sustained injuries in an explosion in Afghanistan's southern province of Zabul, the TOLOnews broadcaster reported on Saturday, citing local officials.

According to the head of the provincial council, the blast occurred near his office earlier in the day.

So far, no group has assumed responsibility for the incident.

