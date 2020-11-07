At Least 2 People Died, 14 Got Injured in Blast in Southern Afghanistan - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2020) At least two people died and 14 sustained injuries in an explosion in Afghanistan's southern province of Zabul, the TOLOnews broadcaster reported on Saturday, citing local officials.

According to the head of the provincial council, the blast occurred near his office earlier in the day.

So far, no group has assumed responsibility for the incident.