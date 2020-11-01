UrduPoint.com
At Least 2 People Died, 5 Injured In Armed Assault In Quebec - Reports

Sun 01st November 2020 | 11:00 AM

At Least 2 People Died, 5 Injured in Armed Assault in Quebec - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2020) At least two people have died and five others got injured in an attack in Canada's city of Quebec by an assailant dressed in medieval clothing and armed with a cold weapon, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation has reported.

According to the news outlet, the incident is likely to have taken place near the national assembly.

