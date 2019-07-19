UrduPoint.com
At Least 2 People Killed, 10 Others Wounded In Blast In Afghan Capital - Health Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 09:10 AM

At Least 2 People Killed, 10 Others Wounded in Blast in Afghan Capital - Health Ministry

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2019) At least two people were killed and 10 others were wounded by an explosion that hit Afghanistan's capital of Kabul early on Friday, the spokesman of the Public Health Ministry has said.

"As a result of today's explosion in Kabul (Kota e Sangi- PD 5th), 10 injured and 2 martyrs have been evacuated to our hospitals," Wahidullah Mayar wrote on Twitter.

According to media reports, the explosion took place at the entrance of Kabul University.

No militant group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.

