At Least 2 People Killed By Fire Started In Protest Camp In Southern Iraq - Reports

Sumaira FH 12 hours ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 06:47 PM

At Least 2 People Killed by Fire Started in Protest Camp in Southern Iraq - Reports

At least two people have died and 18 others were injured after a tent camp used by protesters in the southern Iraqi city of Nasiriyah was set on fire, the Iraqi Al-Sumaria TV channel reported on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2020) At least two people have died and 18 others were injured after a tent camp used by protesters in the southern Iraqi city of Nasiriyah was set on fire, the Iraqi Al-Sumaria tv channel reported on Monday.

The Iraqi human rights commission on Sunday pronounced 12 people dead and 230 injured in the recent clashes between protesters and the security forces in the southern provinces of Dhi Qar, where Nasiriyah is located, and Baghdad.

According to the news outlet, citing a source in the security forces, unknown assailants attacked the protesters in Nasiriyah on Monday morning and set fire to their camp.

The protests in Iraq have been ongoing since October 2019, with the participants demanding the government's resignation, an end to corruption and an improvement to the quality of life in the country. The demonstrations and the ensuing civil unrest have led to the deaths of more than 600 people, according to official estimations.

