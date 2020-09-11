UrduPoint.com
At Least 2 People Killed By Huge Blast At Ammunition Depot In Jordan's Zarqa - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 04:30 AM

At Least 2 People Killed by Huge Blast at Ammunition Depot in Jordan's Zarqa - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2020) A powerful explosion has rocked the Jordanian town of Zarqa, leaving at least two people killed, media reported.

According to the Sky news Arabia broadcaster, the blast was likely to take place in an ammunition depot located in Zarqa.

The explosion reportedly caused a huge fire at the site.

Later, Al Arabiya broadcaster reported that it was really the ammunition depot where the explosion occurred.

Other media report that the incident was likely to be caused either by extremely hot weather or by a short circuit.

More Stories From World

