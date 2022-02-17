At Least 2 People Killed in Separate Accidents Caused by Storm in Germany - Reports

UrduPoint.com

Storm Ylenia caused two car accidents in Germany's regions of Saxony-Anhalt and Lower Saxony on Thursday, which resulted in one death each, German media reported

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) Storm Ylenia caused two car accidents in Germany's regions of Saxony-Anhalt and Lower Saxony on Thursday, which resulted in one death each, German media reported.

A 55 year old man was killed in Saxony-Anhalt after a tree fell on his vehicle and it overturned, according to German newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung. Another man, 37, was killed when a tree hit his car in Lower Saxony.

In Bavaria, a 36 year old man was hit by a falling tree when he was getting in his car on Thursday morning.

The man sustained serious injuries and was hospitalized, but his condition is stable, police said, as cited by the newspaper.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that at least 64,000 households were left without electricity in the German regions of North Rhine-Westphalia and Bavaria. German railway company Deutsche Bahn announced that long-distance trains were suspended in seven Federal regions of Germany due to the hurricane.

