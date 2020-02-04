UrduPoint.com
At Least 2 People Killed In Shooting At Residence Hall At University In Texas - Statement

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 01:20 AM

At Least 2 People Killed in Shooting at Residence Hall at University in Texas - Statement

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2020) At least two people were killed in a shooting at a residence hall in Texas A&M University-Commerce, school officials said in a statement on Monday.

"There have been 2 confirmed deaths.

The third victim has been taken to the hospital for treatment," officials said via Twitter.

A precautionary shelter in place at the school has been lifted, officials said.

The incident is under investigation and all classes have been canceled for the remainder of the day, officials added.

