At Least 2 People Killed in Shooting in Paris - Reports

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2022) At least two people were killed as a result of a shooting attack in Paris, the LCI broadcaster reported on Friday.

Earlier in the day, French broadcaster BFMTV reported, citing a police source, that several people were injured as a 60-year-old man opened fire on a street in the 10th arrondissement of the French capital. The shooter was detained.