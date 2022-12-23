UrduPoint.com

At Least 2 People Killed In Shooting In Paris - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published December 23, 2022 | 05:00 PM

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2022) At least two people were killed as a result of a shooting attack in Paris, the LCI broadcaster reported on Friday.

Earlier in the day, French broadcaster BFMTV reported, citing a police source, that several people were injured as a 60-year-old man opened fire on a street in the 10th arrondissement of the French capital. The shooter was detained.

