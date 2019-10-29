At Least 2 People Killed in South Philippines From 6.6 Magnitude Quake - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2019) At least two people were killed and an undetermined number of people were injured on Tuesday as a result of the 6.6 magnitude earthquake that hit the south Philippines earlier in the day, media reported.

Earlier on Tuesday, the US Geological Survey said a tremor was registered at 01:04 GMT on the island of Mindanao at the depth of about 14 kilometers (8 miles). Initially, there were no reports of damages or casualties.

According to the Rappler news outlet, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology registered the quake in the Tulunan municipality in the the Cotabato province at 9:04 a.

m. (01:04 GMT) at a 7 kilometer depth.

As of 12:00 p.m. the province's disaster risk reduction office said that at least 30 people have been rushed to various hospitals due to injuries received from the quake.

Rescue teams have been dispatched to the area to access the damage. Electricity and phone services have been knocked out by the quake.

Initially, the earthquake was reported to be a 6.4 magnitude, but was subsequently increased to a 6.6.