At Least 2 People Killed, Over 50 Missing After Coal Mine Collapses in China - State Media

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2023) A coal mine collapsed in the Alxa League in China's autonomous region of Inner Mongolia on Wednesday, killing two people and leaving over 50 others under rubble, the Xinhua news agency reported.

As of 09:00 GMT, at least three people of those under the rubble have been pulled out, but two of them without signs of life, the report said.

Preliminary data showed that six people were injured in the incident, while 53 others went missing. Chinese President Xi Jinping has ordered all-out efforts in search and rescue of the missing and treatment of the injured, according to the news agency.