At Least 2 Protesters Killed, 17 Injured In Chile Car Ramming Incident - Reports

Wed 23rd October 2019

At least two people have died and 17 more have been injured in a car ramming incident in southern Chile, the 24 Horas news outlet said on its Twitter account on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2019) At least two people have died and 17 more have been injured in a car ramming incident in southern Chile, the 24 Horas news outlet said on its Twitter account on Wednesday.

Protesters were holding a peaceful protest march when a car crashed into a group in the city of San Pedro de la Paz, located in Chile's south. Law enforcement officials arrived at the scene and detained the car driver, who was drunk.

According to the media, a 4-year child was among those killed.

The incident brings the death toll from protests across the country to 18 people.

Chile has been marred in public unrest since October 6, when the authorities increased subway fares. What started as peaceful public demonstrations grew into rallies and clashes with law enforcement. The increasingly violent nature of the public rallies forced the authorities to declare a state of emergency and then impose a curfew in the provinces of Santiago and Chacabuco, as well as in the municipalities of Puente Alto and San Bernardo on Saturday.

