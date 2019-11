(@imziishan)

Baghdad, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :At least two Iraq demonstrators were shot dead in Baghdad during clashes between protesters and security forces Wednesday, medical and security sources said.

An AFP correspondent at the scene reported volleys of gunfire from behind concrete barricades where security forces were deployed.