UrduPoint.com

At Least 2 Taliban Injured After Roadside Mine Exploded In Kabul - Eyewitness

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 12:10 AM

At Least 2 Taliban Injured After Roadside Mine Exploded in Kabul - Eyewitness

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2021) At least two militants of the Taliban movement (under UN sanctions for terrorist activities) were injured on Monday after their vehicle ran over a roadside bomb in Kabul, an eyewitness told Sputnik.

The accident happened on a square in the fourth district of Kabul, according to the eyewitness. No data about the injured are available yet.

This summer, the Taliban ramped up their offensive on government forces in Afghanistan and ended up entering Kabul on August 15. After international military contingent left the country, the Taliban declared a new interim government. The new cabinet, however, has not been internationally recognized, with many countries calling on the movement to demonstrate respect for human rights and inclusivity.

Related Topics

Taliban Accident Injured Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul Militants United Nations Vehicle August Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Mohammed bin Sulayem

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Mohammed bin Sulayem

28 minutes ago
 Niger celebrates National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai

Niger celebrates National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai

43 minutes ago
 UAE Anti-Money Laundering and Countering Terrorism ..

UAE Anti-Money Laundering and Countering Terrorism Financing Public-Private-Part ..

58 minutes ago
 Etihad Airways, Henan Province Airport Group sign ..

Etihad Airways, Henan Province Airport Group sign MoSC for strengthening Sino-Ar ..

58 minutes ago
 Over 2,500 Flights Canceled Globally as Omicron Sp ..

Over 2,500 Flights Canceled Globally as Omicron Spreads Over Weekend - Reports

4 minutes ago
 FIA retrieves state land worth Rs 15 bln

FIA retrieves state land worth Rs 15 bln

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.