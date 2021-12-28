At Least 2 Taliban Injured After Roadside Mine Exploded in Kabul - Eyewitness

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2021) At least two militants of the Taliban movement (under UN sanctions for terrorist activities) were injured on Monday after their vehicle ran over a roadside bomb in Kabul, an eyewitness told Sputnik.

The accident happened on a square in the fourth district of Kabul, according to the eyewitness. No data about the injured are available yet.

This summer, the Taliban ramped up their offensive on government forces in Afghanistan and ended up entering Kabul on August 15. After international military contingent left the country, the Taliban declared a new interim government. The new cabinet, however, has not been internationally recognized, with many countries calling on the movement to demonstrate respect for human rights and inclusivity.