At Least 2 US Staff To Be Medevacked From Vietnam Embassy After Havana Syndrome - Reports

At Least 2 US Staff to Be Medevacked From Vietnam Embassy After Havana Syndrome - Reports

At least two US personnel will be evacuated from Vietnam after reporting illness suspected related to the Havana incidents, NBC said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2021) At least two US personnel will be evacuated from Vietnam after reporting illness suspected related to the Havana incidents, NBC said on Tuesday.

The incident with strange sounds took place over the weekend shortly before US Vice President Kamala Harris was set to travel to Vietnam on her Southeast Asian tour, NBC said on Twitter, citing senior US officials.

More Stories From World

