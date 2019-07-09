At Least 20 Afghan Troops Killed in Taliban Attack in Kunduz Province - Source

(@imziishan)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2019) At least 20 servicemen of the Afghan Armed Forces were killed in an attack by the Taliban militants in the northern province of Kunduz as heavy fighting is ongoing even amid intra-Afghan talks in Qatar, which called for ceasefire in the country, a local source told Sputnik.

"Last night, Taliban stormed Afghan forces' outposts in Imam Sahib District, killing 20 soldiers, with heavy fighting ongoing," the source said.

The Taliban released a statement on social media confirming that the group had continued attacks on Afghan troops across the country, claiming high casualties among Afghan government forces.

The Afghan government, for its part, has also released a statement claiming casualties for the Taliban.

The joint declaration of the two-day intra-Afghan meeting, which ended in the Qatari capital of Doha on Monday, agreed that efforts for de-escalation of the conflict should be made to prevent civilian casualties. The meeting was brokered by Germany and Qatar and attended by Afghan politicians, civil society activists as well as the Taliban representatives.