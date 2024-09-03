At Least 20 Burmese People Missing After Boat Capsizes In Mekong River
Sumaira FH Published September 03, 2024 | 12:50 PM
ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) At least 20 Burmese people remain missing after a boat capsized in Myanmar.
The boat was carrying 40 people from Laos towards Myanmar when its engine broke down in swollen Mekong River late Monday, Thai PBS reported, citing witnesses.
Nearby boat operators managed to save some 20 passengers while 20 others are still missing.
The boat was on its way to Tachileik in Myanmar, which lies across the Chiang Rai border province of Thailand.
