Open Menu

At Least 20 Burmese People Missing After Boat Capsizes In Mekong River

Sumaira FH Published September 03, 2024 | 12:50 PM

At least 20 Burmese people missing after boat capsizes in Mekong River

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) At least 20 Burmese people remain missing after a boat capsized in Myanmar.

The boat was carrying 40 people from Laos towards Myanmar when its engine broke down in swollen Mekong River late Monday, Thai PBS reported, citing witnesses.

Nearby boat operators managed to save some 20 passengers while 20 others are still missing.

The boat was on its way to Tachileik in Myanmar, which lies across the Chiang Rai border province of Thailand.

Related Topics

Thailand Chiang Rai Myanmar Laos Border From

Recent Stories

After being Picked as the First Smartphone Brand P ..

After being Picked as the First Smartphone Brand Partner by Arshad Nadeem, realm ..

1 minute ago
 Severe weather, administrative issues disrupt Int ..

Severe weather, administrative issues disrupt Int’l, domestic flights

44 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2024

4 hours ago
 GB Speaker stresses importance of safe working env ..

GB Speaker stresses importance of safe working environment for women

13 hours ago
 Funeral prayer of Mother in Law of Governor Punjab ..

Funeral prayer of Mother in Law of Governor Punjab, Sardar Salim Haider Khan mot ..

13 hours ago
Efforts to be made for talks with KPK to bring eco ..

Efforts to be made for talks with KPK to bring economic stability: Senator

13 hours ago
 IUCN Pakistan celebrates World Beach Day: Protecti ..

IUCN Pakistan celebrates World Beach Day: Protecting Shores, Conserving wildlife

13 hours ago
 Commissioner Loralai distributes posting orders to ..

Commissioner Loralai distributes posting orders to 11 new employees of Revenue D ..

13 hours ago
 Police arrests criminal in injured condition, seiz ..

Police arrests criminal in injured condition, seized car, weapons

13 hours ago
 Qaiser urges PTI to initiate dialogue process for ..

Qaiser urges PTI to initiate dialogue process for resolving political issues

13 hours ago
 Kashmiri struggle for self-determination continues ..

Kashmiri struggle for self-determination continues: AJK PM

13 hours ago

More Stories From World