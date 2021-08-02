UrduPoint.com

At Least 20 Dead, 90 Injured Over Four Days Of Fighting In Afghanistan's Herat - Reports

Mon 02nd August 2021 | 04:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2021) At least 20 people, including civilians, have died and another 90 were injured during the last four days of ongoing fighting with the Taliban (a terror group, banned in Russia) in the Afghan city of Herat and its outskirts, the Tolo news tv channel reports.

Over the weekend, national media reported that Taliban fighters had seized the outskirts of Herat, moving into downtown areas. Sixteen out of the 17 districts of the northwestern Herat province are now under the control of the Taliban.

According to Tolo News, during the last four days of fighting in the city of Herat, no less than 16 Afghan servicemen have died, in addition to several civilians.

The Afghan TV channel says local authorities have reported "severe casualties" among the Taliban.

On Sunday, the government sent reinforcements to the city of Herat, announcing a large-scale operation against the Taliban in the region.

Afghanistan is witnessing a flare-up of tensions between the government forces and the Taliban, as the latter have seized large swathes of rural areas and stepped up their offensive on large cities. Violence is on the rise amid the withdrawal of international troops from Afghanistan.

