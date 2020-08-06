UrduPoint.com
At Least 20 Dead After Militia Attacks 3 Settlements In Northern Nigeria - Reports

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 11:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) An unknown militant group attacked on Thursday three settlements in the northern Nigerian Kaduna state, killing at least 20 villagers, the Channels tv broadcaster reported, citing local authorities.

Gunmen attacked Kurmin Masara, Apyia Shyim, and Takmawai communities in the Zango Kataf area.

According to Zango Kataf Chairman Elias Manza, cited by the broadcaster, militants invaded settlements early on Thursday and started indiscriminately shooting civilians. Manza added that a militia group from nomadic Fulani tribes was suspected of being behind attacks.

The local official added that several houses were burnt down and locals were forces to flee to other settlements in fear of further attacks. According to Manza, seven people were killed in Takmawai and 13 more in Kurmin Masara.

Deadly skirmishes between nomadic Fulani herdsmen and villagers are frequent in northern Nigeria, including in the Kaduna state. Thousands of people have died in recent years in such confrontations.

More Stories From World

