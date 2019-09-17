At Least 20 Dead as Truck Plunges Off Cliff in Southern Philippines - Reports

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2019) At least 20 people were killed instantly and another 5 were severely injured as a truck fell into a ravine in the southern province of South Cotabato in the Philippines, media reported Tuesday.

The incident took place in the province's municipality of T'Boli. The truck filled with villagers lost control while driving uphill, the Bangkok Post newspaper reported.

According to South Cotabato police chief Joel Limson, there were children among the casualties.