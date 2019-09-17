UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

At Least 20 Dead As Truck Plunges Off Cliff In Southern Philippines - Reports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 23 seconds ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 04:40 PM

At Least 20 Dead as Truck Plunges Off Cliff in Southern Philippines - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2019) At least 20 people were killed instantly and another 5 were severely injured as a truck fell into a ravine in the southern province of South Cotabato in the Philippines, media reported Tuesday.

The incident took place in the province's municipality of T'Boli. The truck filled with villagers lost control while driving uphill, the Bangkok Post newspaper reported.

According to South Cotabato police chief Joel Limson, there were children among the casualties.

Related Topics

Injured Police Cotabato Bangkok Philippines Post Media

Recent Stories

UAE takes part in IAEA General Conference; discuss ..

1 hour ago

Arab Women Sports Tournament 2020 to kick off in F ..

1 hour ago

COMSATS University And The Abdus Salam Internation ..

2 hours ago

Dubai to host Government Foresight Summit

2 hours ago

Ajman Crown Prince, New Zealand Ambassador review ..

3 hours ago

OFID approves US$318m for operations in developing ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.