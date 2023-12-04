At least 20 dead in Tanzania landslides: local official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Dar es Salaam, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) At least 20 people were killed and 70 others injured in landslides caused by flooding in northern Tanzania, a local official announced Sunday, warning that the toll was set to rise.

Heavy rain on Saturday hit the town of Katesh, some 300 kilometres (186 miles) north of the capital Dodoma, district commissioner Janeth Mayanja said.

"So far 20 people have been killed and the number is likely to increase," she added.

Tanzania's President Samia Suluhu Hassan, in Dubai for the COP28 climate conference, sent her condolences and said she had ordered the deployment of "more government efforts to rescue people".

After experiencing an unprecedented drought, East Africa has been hit for weeks by torrential rain and flooding linked to the El Nino weather phenomenon, which has displaced more than a million people in Somalia and left hundreds dead.