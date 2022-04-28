UrduPoint.com

At Least 20 Dead, Thousands Displaced After Clashes In Haiti - Protection Agency

Faizan Hashmi Published April 28, 2022 | 12:00 PM

At Least 20 Dead, Thousands Displaced After Clashes in Haiti - Protection Agency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2022) Gang clashes in the Haitian capital city of Port-au-Prince have resulted in the death of at least 20 people and the displacement of thousands, Haiti's civil protection agency said on Thursday.

"On Sunday, April 24, from 03:00 a.m. (08:00 GMT), powerful clashes between the gangs of 400 Mawozo and Chen Mechan caused panic among the population and resulted in displacement of thousands of people, including families with young children ... According to recent reports, at least 20 civilians were killed from April 24 - 26, including a family of eight, three young women and three children," the statement read.

The French Doctors Without Borders admitted 22 people with injuries at their hospital in Tabarre, as of Tuesday, the civil protection agency said.

The statement added that about 10 houses were burnt, and that regional enterprises, shops and schools shut down their operation. The service warns of intensifying fighting in the coming days.

In October 2021, 17 Christian missionaries ” 16 US nationals and one Canadian, including five children ” were abducted and taken hostage during a trip to an orphanage outside of Port-au-Prince. The missionaries were reportedly kidnapped by the notorious armed gang called 400 Mawozo, which is known for extorting businesses and ransoming kidnapped victims.

In November, two of the 17 abducted, reported to be sick adults, were released, with no ransom paid. In early December, three more abductees were set free.

