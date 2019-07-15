UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

At Least 20 Dead,500,000 Affected By Floods In Bangladesh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 seconds ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 07:22 PM

At least 20 dead,500,000 affected by floods in Bangladesh

The flooding in almost one-third of Bangladesh districts has left at least 20 people dead, affected half a million people and displaced thousands of families, a disaster official said on Monday

DHAKA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 15th Jul, 2019 ) :The flooding in almost one-third of Bangladesh districts has left at least 20 people dead, affected half a million people and displaced thousands of families, a disaster official said on Monday.

Md Abu Bakar, an official at the Bangladeshi government's Department of Disaster Management, told Xinhua that "some 500,000 people are affected due to floods in 18 districts." Floods and landslides triggered by heavy seasonal rains and onrush of water from hills across the Indian borders have till now claimed at least 20 lives in Bangladesh since last week, he added.

According to the official, authorities have rushed teams of disaster response force to carry out rescue operation, distribute relief materials and supervise centers where nearly thousands of families have taken shelter.

He said the affected districts included Sylhet, Sunamganj and Moulvibazar in northeastern Bangladesh and Chatttogram, Rangamati and Cox's Bazar in the country's southeast.

Floods have also caused widespread damage to habitation, crops, roads and highways across vast swathes of the country.

Local tv footage showed Monday that residents left their houses wading through flooded roads or on boats in search of shelter, or a dry ground to live temporarily.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina asked officials to remain alert to tackle flood, saying some parts of the country have been flooded and the flood water would slowly come down to the mid areas of the country by the end of August.

Millions of people in Bangladesh, criss-crossed by more than 230 rivers, suffer from flooding as the low-lying country experiences seasonal floods every year.

Related Topics

India Dead Bangladesh Flood Water Sylhet Alert August TV From Government Million Rains

Recent Stories

University of Karachi named ISHU after Dr Ajmal Kh ..

9 seconds ago

Minister assures PPMA of resolving plastic industr ..

10 seconds ago

Govt working for documented economy: Deputy Speake ..

12 seconds ago

Panjab govt introducing Relative Grading System in ..

17 seconds ago

President receives written letter from New Zealand ..

38 minutes ago

Chief Minister takes notice of rape-cum-murder of ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.