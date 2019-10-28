At Least 20 IS-Linked Terror Suspects Arrested in Ankara During Monday Operation - Reports

At 20 least foreign nationals were arrested on Monday in Ankara for their suspected links to the Islamic State terrorist organization (IS, banned in Russia), Turkish media reported

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2019) At 20 least foreign nationals were arrested on Monday in Ankara for their suspected links to the Islamic State terrorist organization (IS, banned in Russia), Turkish media reported.

The suspects were detained by the provincial police department's counterterrorism units, the Anadolu news agency said.

According to the Turkish authorities, over 300 people have been killed in civilian-targeted suicide bombings and armed attacks claimed by the terrorist group in Turkey over recent years. The Turkish security forces have been actively involved in the fight against terrorism.