At Least 20 Killed, 18 Injured in 2 Traffic Accidents in Eastern Afghanistan - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2021) At least 20 people were killed and 18 others were injured as a result of two traffic accidents in Afghanistan's eastern province of Laghman in the last 12 hours, national media reported on Saturday.

Both accidents took place in the Qarghayi district, the TOLO news broadcaster reported, citing the provincial governor's office.

One of them happened near the village of Narinj Bagh and involved a passenger bus colliding with another vehicle. As a result, eight people were killed and 10 more were injured.

Another incident took place near the village of Aziz Khan Kats, killing 12 people and injuring eight others, the broadcaster added.

The provincial governor's office said the carelessness of drivers was behind the two incidents.