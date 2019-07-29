At least 20 people were killed and 50 injured in a powerful explosion followed by a gun battle at vice presidential candidate Amrullah Saleh's office on Sunday in Afghanistan's capital city Kabul, the government said in a statement on Monday

Saleh, a running mate of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, was slightly injured in the attack.

The interior ministry said Afghan forces shot four militants and rescued over 150 civilians during the six-hour-long operation.