At Least 20 Killed, 50 Injured In Attack On VP Candidate's Office In Kabul: Government

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 29th July 2019 | 03:56 PM

At least 20 people were killed and 50 injured in a powerful explosion followed by a gun battle at vice presidential candidate Amrullah Saleh's office on Sunday in Afghanistan's capital city Kabul, the government said in a statement on Monday

Saleh, a running mate of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, was slightly injured in the attack.

Saleh, a running mate of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, was slightly injured in the attack.

The interior ministry said Afghan forces shot four militants and rescued over 150 civilians during the six-hour-long operation.

