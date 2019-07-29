At Least 20 Killed, 50 Injured In Attack On VP Candidate's Office In Kabul: Government
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 29th July 2019 | 03:56 PM
At least 20 people were killed and 50 injured in a powerful explosion followed by a gun battle at vice presidential candidate Amrullah Saleh's office on Sunday in Afghanistan's capital city Kabul, the government said in a statement on Monday
KABUL (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 29th July, 2019) At least 20 people were killed and 50 injured in a powerful explosion followed by a gun battle at vice presidential candidate Amrullah Saleh's office on Sunday in Afghanistan's capital city Kabul, the government said in a statement on Monday.
Saleh, a running mate of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, was slightly injured in the attack.
The interior ministry said Afghan forces shot four militants and rescued over 150 civilians during the six-hour-long operation.