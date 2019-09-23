At least 20 killed, dozens injured in Papua unrest: Indonesia military

(@FahadShabbir)

At least 20 people were killed and dozens more injured as fresh unrest erupted in Indonesia's restive Papua region Monday, with some victims burned to death in buildings set ablaze by protesters, authorities said

"Most of them died in a fire," said Papua military spokesman Eko Daryanto.

"The death toll could go up because many were trapped in burning kiosks."