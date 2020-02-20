At Least 20 Killed in Bus Accident in Southern India - Reports

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2020) At least 20 people were killed as a bus collided with a truck in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu on Thursday, media reported.

According to The Times of India, the bus, which belonged to Kerala Road Transport Corporation, was carrying a total of 48 passengers.

The bus was heading to Ernakulam from Bengaluru, and the container truck carrying floor tiles was on its way to Bengaluru from Kochi.

Other media reports said, citing officials, that 15 people were seriously injured as a result of the accident, and the driver was reportedly among those killed in the tragedy.

A rescue operation to evacuate passengers from the mangled bus is currently underway.