UrduPoint.com

At Least 20 Killed In Shooting In Western Mexico

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 28, 2022 | 09:47 PM

At least 20 killed in shooting in western Mexico

At least 20 people were killed in a Sunday night shootout in Michoacan, a western Mexican state plunged into violence by clashes between rival drug gangs

Mexico City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2022 ) :At least 20 people were killed in a Sunday night shootout in Michoacan, a western Mexican state plunged into violence by clashes between rival drug gangs.

An attack at a venue often used for hosting illegal betting on cockfights in the town of Las Tinajas was reported to the state attorney general at around 10:30 pm (0430 GMT Monday).

The attorney general's office said the lifeless bodies of 16 men and three women were found at the scene, all bearing gunshot wounds.

It later said an additional person had died en route to hospital, while another five were being treated for injuries.

Michoacan's public security office said authorities were working to track down those responsible for the bloodshed.

Mexico has been trapped in a spiral of cartel-related violence since 2006, when the government launched a controversial anti-drug operation with Federal troops.

The violence has since claimed more than 340,000 lives, most of them lost to organized crime, according to official figures.

Related Topics

Attack Died Women Sunday All Government

Recent Stories

Lahore High Court reserves verdict on plea challen ..

Lahore High Court reserves verdict on plea challenging PSCA powers to issue e-ch ..

37 seconds ago
 Israeli Prime Minister Holds Operational Meeting o ..

Israeli Prime Minister Holds Operational Meeting on Security Issues Following IS ..

39 seconds ago
 Biden Seeks to Significantly Boost US Agencies' Bu ..

Biden Seeks to Significantly Boost US Agencies' Budgets to Reduce Energy Costs - ..

40 seconds ago
 US Treasury Chief Discusses Russia Sanctions With ..

US Treasury Chief Discusses Russia Sanctions With Singaporean Prime Minister - R ..

46 seconds ago
 At least 5,000 dead in Mariupol since start of Rus ..

At least 5,000 dead in Mariupol since start of Russian invasion: Ukraine officia ..

4 minutes ago
 Turkey and Romania find mines floating off coast

Turkey and Romania find mines floating off coast

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>