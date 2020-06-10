At least 20 migrants drowned when their boat capsized off the coast of Tunisia, local media reported on Tuesday, adding that the country's authorities launched an investigation into the incident

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2020) At least 20 migrants drowned when their boat capsized off the coast of Tunisia, local media reported on Tuesday, adding that the country's authorities launched an investigation into the incident.

According to the FM Mosaic radio broadcaster, the bodies were found off the coast of Kraten on the Kerkennah Island east of the city of Sfax.

The boat with 53 migrants left Sfax on Thursday night and headed for the shores of Italy, the broadcaster added, citing a local official.

The Coast Guard units and the military are searching for missing people and bodies.