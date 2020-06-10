UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

At Least 20 Migrants Drown As Boat Capsizes Off Tunisia's Coast - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 20 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 12:51 AM

At Least 20 Migrants Drown as Boat Capsizes Off Tunisia's Coast - Reports

At least 20 migrants drowned when their boat capsized off the coast of Tunisia, local media reported on Tuesday, adding that the country's authorities launched an investigation into the incident

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2020) At least 20 migrants drowned when their boat capsized off the coast of Tunisia, local media reported on Tuesday, adding that the country's authorities launched an investigation into the incident.

According to the FM Mosaic radio broadcaster, the bodies were found off the coast of Kraten on the Kerkennah Island east of the city of Sfax.

The boat with 53 migrants left Sfax on Thursday night and headed for the shores of Italy, the broadcaster added, citing a local official.

The Coast Guard units and the military are searching for missing people and bodies.

Related Topics

Sfax Italy Tunisia Media

Recent Stories

Kuwait reports 630 new COVID-19 cases

12 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island to host historic &#039;UF ..

42 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia supports call for immediate ceasefire ..

2 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed rolls out FazaaHemam Card

2 hours ago

EIBOR&#039;s decline reflects positively on busine ..

2 hours ago

Minsk Insists on Downward Revision of Russian Gas ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.