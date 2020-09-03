UrduPoint.com
At Least 20% Of Africans To Get Free Vaccine Through COVAX Initiative Once Available - WHO

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 07:56 PM

At least 20 percent of the African population will receive a free vaccine against COVID-19 once it is available through the global COVAX Facility, a WHO-led mechanism designed to accelerate the development and fair distribution of an effective coronavirus vaccine, Richard Mihigo, the WHO program area manager for immunization and vaccine development, said on Thursday

"Once there is a vaccine, which is licensed and approved, COVAX will work to secure at least 220 million doses of the vaccine for the [African] continent. This will not necessarily cover all the needs of the continent but at least will cover 20 percent of the African population initially prioritizing those who are on the frontline - the heath care workers, then expanding to cover vulnerable groups - elderly and those with pre-existing conditions," Mihigo said at a briefing.

He added that all 54 African states have expressed interest in this initiative, with only eight countries opting to finance the number of vaccines necessary for their population themselves.

"Higher- and middle-income countries have agreed to self-finance their doses through the COVAX facility and the remaining countries in Africa will be eligible to receive some financial support," he said.

According to the WHO, over 1.2 million COVID-19 cases have been confirmed on the African continent - with more than 1 million recoveries and 30,000 deaths cumulatively.

