At Least 20 People Dead as Result of Fuel Tanker Blast in Northwestern Lebanon - Red Cross

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2021) At least 20 people have died as a result of the fuel tanker explosion in the northwestern Lebanese Akkar District, the Lebanese Red Cross said on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, Al-Arabiya broadcaster reported about at least 10 fatalities and more than 100 injured people as a result of the incident.

"Our teams have transported 20 dead bodies and more than 7 injured from the fuel tanker explosion in #AKKAR to hospitals in the area," the Lebanese Red Cross wrote on its Twitter page.