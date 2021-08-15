UrduPoint.com

At Least 20 People Dead As Result Of Fuel Tanker Blast In Northwestern Lebanon - Red Cross

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sun 15th August 2021 | 06:40 AM

At Least 20 People Dead as Result of Fuel Tanker Blast in Northwestern Lebanon - Red Cross

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2021) At least 20 people have died as a result of the fuel tanker explosion in the northwestern Lebanese Akkar District, the Lebanese Red Cross said on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, Al-Arabiya broadcaster reported about at least 10 fatalities and more than 100 injured people as a result of the incident.

"Our teams have transported 20 dead bodies and more than 7 injured from the fuel tanker explosion in #AKKAR to hospitals in the area," the Lebanese Red Cross wrote on its Twitter page.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Twitter Died Sunday From

Recent Stories

Haleem Adil demands justice to family in molestati ..

Haleem Adil demands justice to family in molestation case of girls' corpse

6 hours ago
 Kashmiris to observe Indian Independence Day as Bl ..

Kashmiris to observe Indian Independence Day as Black Day on Aug. 15

6 hours ago
 Minister hoists national flag, inaugurates researc ..

Minister hoists national flag, inaugurates research farm building

6 hours ago
 49 more tested positive for corona in Balochistan ..

49 more tested positive for corona in Balochistan

6 hours ago
 Independence Day celebrated with enthusiasm, fervo ..

Independence Day celebrated with enthusiasm, fervour in Balochistan

6 hours ago
 PTI govt working to strengthen country's economy: ..

PTI govt working to strengthen country's economy: Raja Basharat

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.