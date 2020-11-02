UrduPoint.com
At Least 20 People Died, More Than 40 Wounded In Attack On Kabul University

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 hours ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 01:22 PM

At least 20 people died, more than 40 wounded in attack on Kabul University  

The sources say that three gun-men entered the Kabul University after explosion, and started indiscriminately firing at the students, leaving 20 dead and more than 40 injured.

KABUL: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 2nd, 2020) At 20 people died and more than 40 were injured in terrorists' attack on Kabul University, the sources said on Monday

The latest reports said three armed men entered into the premises who did firing at the students.

Fight between police and the terrorists was still continued for last five hours.

The security made high alert soon after the hearing of a blast and gun firing at the campus. The law enforcement agencies were investigating the matter as what it was and who did it.

The explosion and gun firing was heard at the moment when University officials were going to inaugurate a book exhibition at the campus.

An Afghan Journalist who works for a foreign news organization also said that an explosion and gun-fire was heard at the campus, Taliban rejected their involvement and all it happened at the moment when University officials along with Iranian were going to inaugurate book exhibition.

A video showing students, specially girls went viral on social media.

The incident attracted international condemnation after the reports of explosion and gun-fire at University of Kabul—which located just in the heart of the capital city.

