At Least 20 People Injured, 1 Killed In Blast In Central Afghanistan - Authorities

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 07th July 2019 | 10:40 AM

At Least 20 People Injured, 1 Killed in Blast in Central Afghanistan - Authorities

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2019) An explosion that hit Afghanistan's central city of Ghazni on Sunday left a person killed and at least 20 others injured, a health official told Sputnik.

"So far, 20 wounded people and one dead body has been taken to a local hospital," a health official, who asked not to be named, said.

Local sources said the blast caused damage to nearby schools in the city, wounding some students.

Meanwhile, the Taliban movement said the explosion was caused by a car bomb that hit Afghan intelligence headquarters.

The incident comes as a group of 17 Taliban officials and over 50 Afghan delegates are scheduled to start two-day intra-Afghan peace talks in Doha on Sunday. According to officials, senior Afghan politicians attending the talks are not representing the government.

