At Least 20 People Killed, 40 Wounded By Taliban During Ceasefire In Afghanistan - Reports

Mon 03rd August 2020 | 05:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2020) At least 20 people were killed and 40 others were injured in Taliban attacks across Afghanistan during the three-day ceasefire in the country, 1TV news, an Afghan tv channel, reported on Monday, citing the Interior Ministry.

Last week, the Taliban movement committed to a three-day ceasefire in observance of the Muslim sacrifice festival of Eid al-Adha, which began on July 31 and will end on Monday.

According to the Interior Ministry, Taliban militants violated the ceasefire 38 times in three days.

The Taliban have committed to reducing violence as part of a peace agreement negotiated by the United States in Doha in late February. In addition to a mutual release of prisoners, the Taliban and the government were expected to launch the intra-Afghan talks and pave the way for ending the confrontation.

