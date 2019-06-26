UrduPoint.com
At Least 20 People Killed In Boko Haram Attack In Nigeria - Reports

Wed 26th June 2019 | 10:47 PM

At least 20 people were killed in an attack of the Boko Haram militant group on a village in Nigeria, local media reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2019) At least 20 people were killed in an attack of the Boko Haram militant group on a village in Nigeria, local media reported on Wednesday.

Insurgents attacked Ngamgam village about 50 kilometers (31 miles) east from the Damasak city in the Nigerian state of Borno on Tuesday, killing 20 farmers and causing other inhabitants to flee their homes, the Daily Trust newspaper wrote.

This is not the first attack on Borno this month. On June 17, as many as 30 people were killed and 42 others sustained injuries in triple bomb explosion.

For more than a decade, Boko Haram has been leading a violent warfare, which includes terror attacks and abductions, seeking to eliminate the Western system of education and establish Sharia law in Nigeria. In 2015, the group pledge allegiance to the Islamic State terrorist organization (banned in Russia). In addition to Nigeria, it is confronted by the governments of Cameroon, Chad and Niger.

