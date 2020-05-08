At least 20 people, including women and children, were killed as a result of an attack at a house of a member of the Afghan parliament, Ziauddin Akazi, in the northern Badghis province, he told Sputnik on Thursday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) At least 20 people, including women and children, were killed as a result of an attack at a house of a member of the Afghan parliament, Ziauddin Akazi, in the northern Badghis province, he told Sputnik on Thursday.

"The attack [on my house] took place in the Akazo village of Bala Murghab district," Akazi said, adding that his son was killed and his brother was injured as a result.

Shortly later, the lawmaker reached out to say that the death toll from the attack had risen to 20 people, including women and children.

However, a spokesman for the Badghis governor, Najamuddin Burhani, told Sputnik that casualties counted 30, including women and children, and the incident itself was a clash between two tribes.

Local residents have confirmed to Sputnik that a clash had taken place, but failed to confirmed the exact number of casualties.

One person told Sputnik on condition of anonymity that "a clash took place between the Akashu tribe's Sharshayano and Akbari branches, with three people killed on one side and two people on the other's."

Akazi, a member of parliament from Badghis, has denied that the clash was between tribes and insisted on the incident being an attack at his house.