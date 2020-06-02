At least 20 people died on Tuesday in a series of landslides in the northeastern Indian state of Assam, media reported, citing sources

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2020) At least 20 people died on Tuesday in a series of landslides in the northeastern Indian state of Assam, media reported, citing sources.

According to the NDTV broadcaster, victims were reported in three locations of the Barak valley region in southern Assam.

Several others were injured in the landslides.

Over the last several days, the region has been hit by heavy rains that has resulted in river overflows and landslides. About 25,000 hectares of cropland have been destroyed, and dozens of roads, bridges and other infrastructure facilities have been damaged.

Over 372,000 people have been affected by the disaster, according to the Assam authorities.