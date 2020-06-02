UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

At Least 20 People Killed In Landslides In India's Assam - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 05:03 PM

At Least 20 People Killed in Landslides in India's Assam - Reports

At least 20 people died on Tuesday in a series of landslides in the northeastern Indian state of Assam, media reported, citing sources

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2020) At least 20 people died on Tuesday in a series of landslides in the northeastern Indian state of Assam, media reported, citing sources.

According to the NDTV broadcaster, victims were reported in three locations of the Barak valley region in southern Assam.

Several others were injured in the landslides.

Over the last several days, the region has been hit by heavy rains that has resulted in river overflows and landslides. About 25,000 hectares of cropland have been destroyed, and dozens of roads, bridges and other infrastructure facilities have been damaged.

Over 372,000 people have been affected by the disaster, according to the Assam authorities.

Related Topics

India Injured Died Media Rains

Recent Stories

Return rate on savings schemes slashed

3 minutes ago

COVID-19 Found at 3 More Mink Farms in Southern Ne ..

2 minutes ago

Iran bemoans ill-discipline as virus cases crest a ..

1 minute ago

India landslides kill 20 after pre-monsoon rains

1 minute ago

Russia's Economy Relief Plan Aims at Ensuring Grow ..

1 minute ago

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping movements report ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.