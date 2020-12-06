At Least 20 Protesters Detained in Jerusalem, One Person Hit by Car in Kiryat Ono - Police

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2020) More than a dozen people were detained during Saturday anti-government demonstrations in Israel, one protester died at a hospital after he was hit by a car, police said.

According to Israeli police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld, five of the arrests were made in Jerusalem, where demonstrators were blocking roads. Later, the Israeli police updated the number of people detained at the Paris square protest in Jerusalem to 20.

Meanwhile, police spokesman Mikhail Zingerman told Sputnik that an 82-year-old demonstrator died on Saturday at a hospital in the city of Kiryat Ono in the Tel Aviv District after he was hit by a car.

"The driver who knocked down the man remained at the scene. There is no suspicion that the incident was intentional," Zingerman said.

Protests calling on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to step down continue to be held regularly on weekends, despite the coronavirus pandemic. Demonstrators accuse Netanyahu of mishandling the coronavirus situation in Israel, which has led to an economic crisis in the country.

Israel has more than 343,600 confirmed coronavirus cases, with over 1,500 cases registered in the past 24 hours. Two new coronavirus-related deaths were confirmed in Israel in that period, with the country's total death toll standing at 2,901.

In November, Israel gradually reopened its schools and people were allowed to go to the beach and visit parks. Some stores and malls reopened, as well as haircut and beauty salons.