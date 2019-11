At Least 20 Road Maps on Russia-Belarus Integration Ready for Signing - Rumas

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GORKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2019) Russia and Belarus have drafted at least 20 road maps on integration for signing, Belarusian Prime Minister Sergey Rumas said Tuesday after seven-hour talks with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev.

In September, the prime ministers initialed a draft joint program of action to implement the Treaty on the Union State, after which the two governments began to develop 31 road maps.

"A few figures: a total of 31 road maps, including more than 700 events.... At least 20 road maps today are ready for signing," Rumas said.