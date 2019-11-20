UrduPoint.com
At Least 20 Road Maps On Russia-Belarus Integration Ready For Signing - Rumas

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 01:40 AM

At Least 20 Road Maps on Russia-Belarus Integration Ready for Signing - Rumas

GORKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2019) Russia and Belarus have drafted at least 20 road maps on integration for signing, Belarusian Prime Minister Sergey Rumas said Tuesday after seven-hour talks with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev.

In September, the prime ministers initialed a draft joint program of action to implement the Treaty on the Union State, after which the two governments began to develop 31 road maps.

"A few figures: a total of 31 road maps, including more than 700 events.... At least 20 road maps today are ready for signing," Rumas said.

At the same time, he said, "there remain difficult issues to which we were not able to find a solution today. But this does not mean that there are no solutions to them. We gave an additional order to state bodies to work it out. Today we really made significant progress. We clearly understand where we still have differences."

Rumas said they had taken about a week to discuss them again, and then the package of documents with different positions of the parties would be submitted to the heads of state.

