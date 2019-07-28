UrduPoint.com
At Least 20 Taliban Fighters Killed In US Airstrikes In Central Afghanistan - Reports

Sun 28th July 2019 | 03:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2019) At least twenty Taliban militants were killed in US-led airstrikes conducted in the central Ghazni province in Afghanistan, local media reported, citing the Afghan military.

The airstrikes were carried out in Syed Wali and Marwarda areas of Qarabagh district, the Khaama Press news Agency reported on Saturday, citing the 203rd Thunder Corps of the Afghan National Army (ANA).

The operation comes as a new round of US and Taliban peace talks in Qatar were put on hold for two days. Washington is trying to reach a peace deal with the movement under which the United States would withdraw its troops from Afghanistan in exchange for assurances that the country will not be used as a safe haven for terrorists.

On Thursday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani agreed to speed up efforts to end almost a two-decade war after a phone call. The call came days after US President Donald Trump said he could wipe Afghanistan off the map but decided not to do so as it would cause 10 million deaths. The remarks were later criticized by former Afghan President Hamid Karzai as a "big insult" to his country's people.

