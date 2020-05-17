At Least 20 Villagers Killed in Militant Attack in DR Congo - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2020) At least 20 people were killed and 17 injured in an overnight attack on a village in the northeastern Democratic Republic of Congo, media said Sunday.

The attackers are believed to be part of the Cooperative for the Development of the Congo (CODECO) militant group, according to Congolese officials cited by the Actualite website.

The militants reportedly arrived in the Ndjala in Ituri province in the early hours of morning and attacked villagers with machetes.

CODECO is a predominantly ethnic Lendu armed group which has been targeting ethnic Hemu communities. Fighting between mainly sedentary farmers and cattle herders has displaced 230,000 people across the province.