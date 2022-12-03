UrduPoint.com

At Least 200 People Died In Riots Across Iran - Interior Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published December 03, 2022 | 05:40 PM

At Least 200 People Died in Riots Across Iran - Interior Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2022) At least 200 people have died in riots in Iran since September, with the total damage to state bodies and private organizations exceeding $200 million, the Security Council of the Iranian Interior Ministry said on Saturday.

"As result of riots, 200 people have died as of today. They could be divided into following groups: the dead among security officers; individuals who have been killed in terrorist attacks; innocent citizens who died as result of elimination of armed groups; participants of riots, as well as members of counterrevolutionary and separatist groups," the statement read, as quoted by Iranian news agency Tasnim.

The interior ministry noted that rioters had also caused damage worth $200 million to public and private bodies and organizations.

Violent riots broke out in Iran in mid-September in connection with the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died while in police custody after being detained for wearing an "improper" hijab. Many Iranians blamed Amini's death on the controversial morality police, alleging that officers hit her in the head while interrogating. Tehran believes the unrest has been instigated from abroad.

