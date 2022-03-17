UrduPoint.com

At Least 21 Dead After Russian Shelling Of East Ukraine Town: Local Officials

Umer Jamshaid Published March 17, 2022 | 09:47 PM

At least 21 dead after Russian shelling of east Ukraine town: local officials

At least 21 people were killed and 25 were injured on Thursday when Russian forces shelled a town in eastern Ukraine, local prosecutors said

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :At least 21 people were killed and 25 were injured on Thursday when Russian forces shelled a town in eastern Ukraine, local prosecutors said.

Artillery fire early Thursday hit a school and a cultural centre in the town of Merefa outside the city of Kharkiv, regional prosecutors said in a Facebook post.

Of the wounded, 10 people are in serious condition, they said.

A photo accompanying the prosecutors' statement showed a building of several storeys that was destroyed in the middle with windows blown out and emergency workers combing through the wreckage.

Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city and some 30 kilometres (18 miles) north of Merefa, has been the scene of intense Russian air strikes in recent weeks and has been severely damaged.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Ukraine Russia Facebook Kharkiv Post

Recent Stories

Balochistan Minister Finance lauds improvement of ..

Balochistan Minister Finance lauds improvement of revenue collection

22 seconds ago
 ACP to host 5th Sindh Literature Festival on March ..

ACP to host 5th Sindh Literature Festival on March 18

23 seconds ago
 Sindh Governor congratulates Hindu community on Ho ..

Sindh Governor congratulates Hindu community on Holi Festival

25 seconds ago
 DC directs to ensure cleanliness for avoiding deng ..

DC directs to ensure cleanliness for avoiding dengue spread

26 seconds ago
 Police drive underway against professional beggars ..

Police drive underway against professional beggars, 27 booked

4 minutes ago
 DR Congo rebels moving inland after joint border c ..

DR Congo rebels moving inland after joint border crackdown

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>