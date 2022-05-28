At Least 21 Killed, 4 Injured in Attack in Eastern DRC - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2022) At least 21 people were killed, and another four were injured as a result of an attack in the North Kivu province of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), the Actualite news outlet reported on Saturday, citing a representative of the local civil society.

According to the representative, as cited by the portal, the people died in the attack by the rebel Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) on Saturday morning in a village near the eastern town of Mamove in North Kivu, and at least four were injured.

The victims were attacked in their homes by militants with machetes and firearms.

The number of causalities may increase, as several people went missing, the news outlet added.

The ADF, founded in 1995, operates in the DRC and Uganda. It promotes radical islam and is labeled a terrorist organization by Uganda. The United Nations has blamed hundreds of civilian casualties on the ADF since 2014.

In 2017, the ADF pledged allegiance to the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia).