UrduPoint.com

At Least 21 Killed, 4 Injured In Attack In Eastern DRC - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 28, 2022 | 10:34 PM

At Least 21 Killed, 4 Injured in Attack in Eastern DRC - Reports

At least 21 people were killed, and another four were injured as a result of an attack in the North Kivu province of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), the Actualite news outlet reported on Saturday, citing a representative of the local civil society

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2022) At least 21 people were killed, and another four were injured as a result of an attack in the North Kivu province of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), the Actualite news outlet reported on Saturday, citing a representative of the local civil society.

According to the representative, as cited by the portal, the people died in the attack by the rebel Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) on Saturday morning in a village near the eastern town of Mamove in North Kivu, and at least four were injured.

The victims were attacked in their homes by militants with machetes and firearms.

The number of causalities may increase, as several people went missing, the news outlet added.

The ADF, founded in 1995, operates in the DRC and Uganda. It promotes radical islam and is labeled a terrorist organization by Uganda. The United Nations has blamed hundreds of civilian casualties on the ADF since 2014.

In 2017, the ADF pledged allegiance to the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia).

Related Topics

Injured Attack Terrorist Militants United Nations Russia Civil Society Died Democratic Republic Of The Congo Uganda May 2017

Recent Stories

NA Speaker stresses upon tolerance for politics of ..

NA Speaker stresses upon tolerance for politics of peace

9 minutes ago
 Malta Confirms First Case of Monkeypox - Reports

Malta Confirms First Case of Monkeypox - Reports

1 minute ago
 Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz felicitates nation on ..

Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz felicitates nation on Youm-e-Takbeer

1 minute ago
 Govt to announce wide-ranging reforms for relief o ..

Govt to announce wide-ranging reforms for relief of masses: AJK PM

1 minute ago
 Vitamin D supplements do not prevent Type 2 diabet ..

Vitamin D supplements do not prevent Type 2 diabetes risk: Study

1 minute ago
 Hamza hails PM's relief package

Hamza hails PM's relief package

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.